Tremors were felt in Jabalpur and surrounding areas of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning (November 1). Social media users posted tweets and updates on their accounts on the latest earthquake in Jabalpur. According to the media reports, a quake of magnitude 4.5 was Felt in Madhya Pradesh city on Tuesday morning around 8.30 AM. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Rocks Pakistan.

Check Tweets:

Anyone else felt #earthquake in Jabalpur, today? around 8:44am?? — Ranjana verma (@Ranjanaverma96) November 1, 2022

Another User Tweeted:

Felt tremors on Jabalpur...Anyone else? #earthquake — manoj yes (@Manoj_Yes_Yen) November 1, 2022

#earthquake felt very low intensity land shake in #jabalpur now. — B Vijay Anand Naidu (@sanlove07) November 1, 2022

