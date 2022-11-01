Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted 303km NNW of Pakistan's Islamabad on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 01:15:01 IST today.

The epicenter, with a depth of 120km was determined to be at 36.17 degrees north latitude and 71.68 degrees east longitude.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. (ANI)

