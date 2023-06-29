On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, members of the Muslim community were seen offering namaz at a dargah in Mumbai. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal too, devotees were seen offering prayers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha or Bakrid. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also seen offering namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, Kashmere Gate, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Muslims in Delhi too were seen celebrating Eid Al Adha by offering prayers outside Fatehpuri Masjid and at Jama Masjid. Eid-Ul-Adha 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Bakrid.

Devotees Offer Namaz at Dargah in Mumbai

Devotees Gather To Offer Prayers

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Devotees gather to offer prayers on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/oOQbi8LFo9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2023

Devotees Congregate Outside Fatehpuri Masjid

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees congregate outside Fatehpuri Masjid to offer prayers, on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/MYjBT4mi0f — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Offers Namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, Kashmere Gate, on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/SR2Tlyb37B — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

