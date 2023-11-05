Eknath Khadse Health Update: NCP Leader Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack, Say Reports

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA Eknath Khadse suffered a heart attack on Sunday.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 05, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA Eknath Khadse suffered a heart attack on Sunday, November 5. According to the reports, he was urgently admitted to Gajanan Hospital in Jalgaon. Reports added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged for an air ambulance to transport Khadse to Mumbai for further treatment. More details are awaited. Pune Land Scam: Supreme Court Grants Bail to NCP Leader Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-Law Girish Choudhary in Money Laundering Case.

