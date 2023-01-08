Winters are steadily increasing across North India at present. Sr Cardiologist Dr. Manoj Kumar asked people to avoid outdoor morning walks in winter before sunrise. According to the Sr Cardiologist, heart attacks increased in winter and elderly people are more prone to heart attacks but nowadays it can be seen in youth too. Indians Report Unexpected Rise in Heart Attacks, Strokes Among Healthy, Young and Middle-Aged People, Says Report.

Avoid Outdoor Morning Walks in Winter: Max Hospital Sr Cardiologist.

Especially people who have a history of heart disease. It is a myth that alcohol & smoking will keep the body warm in winter but it does not. People should choose to stay active indoors but should avoid outdoor activities: Sr Cardiologist, Dr Manoj Kumar — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Correction: Dr Manoj Kumar is a senior Cardiologist at Max Hospital in Delhi and not Fortis Hospital as reported earlier. — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

