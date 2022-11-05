In a sexual harassment case, the Delhi High Court observed that the word "f**K off" is a "sexually coloured" remark. Passing the order, the court upheld sexual harassment charges against a man who had allegedly threatened a woman and called her a "bazaru aurat" in 2019, Live Law reported. As per the court, the word is humiliating, offensive, abusive, and a sexually coloured remark. Delhi High Court Observes State Must Ensure Compensation to Child Sexual Abuse Victims.

‘F*** Off’ and 'Bazaru Aurat' are Sexually Coloured Remark:

'F**K Off' Is Sexually Coloured Remark, Not Used In Indian Society To Ask Anyone To Leave: Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case @nupur_0111 https://t.co/atcldijMmM — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)