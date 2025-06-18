Cyber fraudsters posing as ATS and Jammu and Kashmir Police officials have reportedly extorted INR 22.4 lakh from a 64-year-old woman in Mumbai by falsely accusing her of being a "Pakistan spy". The conmen threatened the senior citizen with arrest and legal action, coercing her into transferring INR 22.4 lakh to avoid prosecution. Upon learning about the incident, the South Cyber Police promptly registered a case and began an investigation into the matter. Authorities are working to track down the fraudsters involved in this elaborate fake spy scam. What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

Fake Spy Case Scam in Mumbai:

