A teenage girl was shot by a man in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, November 3. The incident was caught on CCTV. The incident occurred outside a library that the girl and the accused both attended regularly. A disturbing CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social Media. In the video, the accused can be seen standing near the entrance before the girl arrives, moments before he fired at her. According to the report, the accused had been stalking the girl for some time. "We received information about the incident around 5.30 pm yesterday. We reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. She is now stable. Her statement has been recorded, and an FIR has been registered. She was shot at while returning home from the library. A boy known to her is involved in the incident," police told PTI. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Girl Returning From Library Shot by Stalker in Haryana's Faridabad

VIDEO | A girl shot at near her home while returning from library in Faridabad. The incident was captured on CCTV. A police official says, "We received information about the incident around 5.30 pm yesterday. We reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital. She is now… pic.twitter.com/CgFIkun30W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)