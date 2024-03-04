Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday, March 4, said they have not changed their decision to march towards Delhi. "When the government reopens the roads, we will march towards the national capital," he said. Pandher also said that on March 6, farmers from other states will march towards Delhi using railways, buses, or any other vehicle. "The Modi government has requested us to come without tractor-trolleys. On March 10, a 'rail roko andolan' will be held from 12 pm to 4 pm," he added. Haryana Police to Seek Passport Cancellation of Those Indulging in Vandalism During Farmers’ Protest.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | Farmers' protest: "We have not changed our decision to march towards Delhi. When the government reopens the roads, we will march towards the national capital. On March 6, farmers from other states will march towards Delhi using railways, buses, or any other vehicle. The… pic.twitter.com/rXqVFJsdvQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)