Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said "proud movement for the state after the Republic Day tableau Manaskhand made history by getting first place". Uttarakhand’s tableau on the duty of the path was displayed Corbett National Park and Jageshwar Dham in Almora won the best tableau award of 2023. Republic Day 2023 Parade: Ministry of Home Affairs' Tableau Reflects Resolve to Make India Drug-Free (See Pic).

Check Details Below:

For the first time on the path of duty, the tableau of Uttarakhand in the Republic Day parade, Manaskhand made history by getting first place. This achievement is a proud moment for all of us. Manaskhand has been told in Skanda Purana: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/nmJfyQqutI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2023

Manaskhand Wins Best Tableau Award

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the people of the state for winning the best tableau award for the first time. "On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, hearty congratulations to all the residents of Uttarakhand for getting the first place in the tableaux taken out on the path of duty, reflecting the glorious cultural pride of the land of God, the tableau of Uttarakhand based on Manaskhand", said CM.

गौरवशाली क्षण! गणतंत्र दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर कर्तव्य पथ पर निकाली गई झांकियों में देवभूमि के वैभवशाली सांस्कृतिक गौरव को परिलक्षित करती 'मानसखण्ड' पर आधारित उत्तराखण्ड की झांकी को प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त होने पर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। pic.twitter.com/t9YpMXDmm8 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)