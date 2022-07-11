Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to the 15 Shiv Sena MLAs who stuck by his side during the political crisis. Thackeray thanked them for their support during tough times, without surrendering to the pressure of threats or offers. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Supremo has also called for a meeting with all Shiv Sena MPs at his residence 'Matoshree,' today over Presidential Elections 2022.

Check Tweet:

