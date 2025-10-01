Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani visited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Tuesday, October 1, to review the site ahead of its inauguration on October 8, 2025. During his visit to the Navi Mumbai Airport, Gautam Adani met differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, firefighters and the guards who helped bring the airport's vision to life. "Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life," Adani wrote on X while sharing a video. "I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts," he wrote. "When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind," he further added. Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Aerodrome Licence From DGCA.

Gautam Adani Reviews Navi Mumbai International Airport

