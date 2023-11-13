In a shocking video that has surfaced on social media, a man died after his friend blasted sulphur and potash filled in an iron pipe from behind in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The deceased man has been identified as Afzal while the accused is Pradeep. The disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The firecracker reportedly hit Afzal on his leg after which he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors due to excessive bleeding. The police said that a case of culpable homicide will be registered. Ghaziabad: College Student Kirti Singh Dies After Falling off Auto During Phone Snatching Bid by Bike-Borne Men, One Accused Killed in Police Encounter.

Man Dies in Ghaziabad

