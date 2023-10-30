In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old college student suffered serious head injuries after two bike-borne men allegedly pulled her out from an auto-rickshaw during a bid to snatch her phone in Ghaziabad. The student, identified as Kirti Singh, who was pursuing a first-year Btech, breathed her last on Sunday, October 29. The alleged incident took place on Friday, October 28, in the Masoori police station area. After the incident, the police arrested one accused following a brief encounter on Saturday evening. In the latest update in the case, one of the suspects who was involved in the snatching incident that led to the girl's death was killed in an encounter with Ghaziabad police today, October 30. Ghaziabad Shocker: College Student Falls off Auto During Phone Snatching Bid by Bike-Borne Men; One Accused Arrested.

Phone Snatching in Ghaziabad

Update: One of the suspects who was involved in the snatching that led to girl's death was killed in encounter with Ghaziabad police today. https://t.co/8OkZlbag6y pic.twitter.com/QutYwxfUpT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 30, 2023

