In the latest development in the Golden Temple incident that took over social media yesterday, the girl who was stopped from entering the sacred Sikh temple has apologised, saying I'm not big enough that you should apologise to me. The video of the girl was posted on Twitter by journalist Nikhil Choudhary on his handle. The girl reportedly tendered an apology after the SGPC, the governing body of the Golden Temple, apologized for the inappropriate behaviour of staff towards tourists after a video surfaced on the internet. A woman The incident, wherein the girl was allegedly denied entry into the temple because of the Indian flag painted on her face, got escalated after a 40-second clip went viral on Social Media. Golden Temple Sewadar Denies Entry To Woman Over 'Tricolour' on Face, SGPC Clarifies After Video Goes Viral.

Golden Temple Incident:

Girl apologizes after her #GoldenTemple video goes viral on social media. https://t.co/lKkcHSEvKo pic.twitter.com/UPQx9g5RNt — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 19, 2023

