Bharatiya Janata Party is set to organise several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. National General Secretary of BJP made the announcement on Friday, December 15. "Every year, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's anniversary also known as Good Governance Day is celebrated with much fervour. This year also Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is scheduled to pay floral tributes to the former prime minister at the Sadaiv Atal memorial in New Delhi", he wrote in a letter shared by ANI. Good Governance Day is observed on December 25, to mark birth anniversary of Vajpayee. It was established in 2014 to honour him for spreading awareness among people. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Swarveda Temple in Varanasi on December 18.

BJP To Organise Several Events To Mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary:

BJP to organise several events across the country on the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on 25th December - celebrated as Good Governance Day. pic.twitter.com/JNsc1J4eHt — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

