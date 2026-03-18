Thick layers of toxic white and pink foam blanketed the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj on Wednesday, as pollution levels reached critical thresholds. Visuals from the Okhla barrage show glacier-like froth drifting across the surface, a phenomenon experts attribute to high phosphate content from untreated detergents and industrial effluents. The churning of water at the barrage has intensified the stabilization of these hazardous bubbles. Environmentalists warn that the new pink tint indicates untreated dyes from illegal textile units. Despite the deployment of defoaming agents by the Delhi government, the "very poor" water quality continues to pose severe respiratory and skin health risks to local residents. All Restrictions Under GRAP in Delhi NCR Revoked as Air Quality Improves.

Toxic Foam Engulfs Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj Amid Industrial Waste Surge

VIDEO | Toxic foam floats over Yamuna River in Delhi. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QabQ8j7k3H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2026

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