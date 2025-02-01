While presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key welfare measures for gig workers, including health insurance and official registration. Gig workers will be registered on the e-Shram portal, ensuring better job security and government benefits. They will also receive healthcare coverage under the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana, benefiting nearly 1 crore workers. Additionally, unique ID cards will be issued to gig workers for easy access to welfare schemes. The initiative aims to provide social security to workers in the rapidly growing gig economy. Union Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana To Boost Productivity, Says 1.7 Crore Farmers Will Be Benefitted (Watch Video).

Budget 2025: Gig Workers to Get Health Insurance, ID Cards

Registration of gig workers will be done on e-Shram portal. They will also be provided healthcare under the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana. This will help nearly 1 crore gig workers. - Smt @nsitharaman #ViksitBharatBudget2025 pic.twitter.com/ZOhYa87gof — BJP (@BJP4India) February 1, 2025

