Regular international flight operations will resume from 27 March and will follow the standard operating procedures effective at Indian airports for foreign arrivals and departure, the government said on Tuesday. Earlier on February 28, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the ban on regular international flights, until further orders.

See Tweet:

Govt of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022. International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel: Civil Aviation Ministry pic.twitter.com/3dfVgTbrm0 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

