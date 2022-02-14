The government of India will ban 54 Chinese apps that pose threat to the country's security, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. As per a report by The Economics Times, maximum of these apps belong to the Chinese technology firms such as Tencent, Alibaba and gaming firm NetEase. Some of these apps are reportedly rechristened version of the apps banned in 2020 after the Galwan Valley clash.

Tweet By ANI:

Govt of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

