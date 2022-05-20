The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday issued a statement against the arrest and ill-treatment of CAs and accountants by the investigating authorities. The Council members expressed their strong resentment on the manner in which certain investigating officers are treating CAs and directly resorting to arrests. "The council of ICAI resolved to form a Group comprising of its members to interface with the authorities in order to ensure that just and fair treatment is meted out to Chartered Accountants and they are not made soft targets," the statement added.

Check Tweet:

Decision taken by ICAI Central Council after deliberations on the matter related to recent arrest of Chartered Accountants & other instances of ill- treatment of CAs by investigating authorities in Council Meeting held on 20th May 2022#JusticeforCA@drdebashismitra @AniketTalati pic.twitter.com/CfIP9rJPt3 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 20, 2022

