The Gujarat government today announced to give two free cooking gas cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This announcement comes as the state is heading towards a election. The state government also announced to cut Value Added Tax or VAT on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices by 10 per cent. CNG, PNG Prices To Fall in Gujarat As State Government Reduces VAT by 10% Ahead of Assembly Elections

Announcement by Gujarat Government:

Gujarat Govt has also taken the decision to give 2 cylinders free of cost in a year: Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)