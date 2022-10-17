Gujarat government on October 17 announced that it has cut VAT prices on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped Natural gas (PNG) by 10 percent. This was announced by Minister Jitu Vaghani. Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged as of now.

Gujarat Government Reduces VAT on CNG & PNG:

VAT (value-added tax) on CNG & PNG reduced by Gujarat government by 10%, announces Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

