In a shocking incident in Punjab, AAP Sarpanch Gurvinder Singh's brother, Nirmal Singh, was allegedly shot in Gurdaspur. According to news agency IANS, army soldier Lovepreet Singh allegedly shot Nirmal Singh over a panchayat lane dispute in Gurdaspur. After the incident, the accused fled the spot. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. It is reported that the victim’s family still faces threats. Punjab Shocker: Fuel Pump Employee Shot Dead by 3 Unidentified Persons in Kapurthala, Police Register Murder Case.

AAP Sarpanch's Brother Shot in Gurdaspur

Punjab: In Gurdaspur, Army soldier Lovepreet Singh allegedly shot AAP Sarpanch Gurvinder Singh’s brother, Nirmal Singh, over a panchayat lane dispute. The accused fled, and police have launched a manhunt. The victim’s family still faces threats pic.twitter.com/mY0LTsGp7j — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2025

