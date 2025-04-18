Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal, got married on Friday, April 18. She tied the knot with Sambhav Jain in an intimate ceremony held at Kapurthala House in Delhi, the former residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, with notable guests including Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal in Trouble Again: Delhi Police File FIR Against Aam Aadmi Party Chief in Public Property Act Violation Case.

Harshita Kejriwal-Sambhav Jain Wedding

Former Delhi chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's and Sunita Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal got married to Sansar Jain, who was Harshita's batch mate at IIT Delhi. @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty @AAPDelhi #Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/GBGrLcnppv — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) April 18, 2025

Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter Gets Married

Wishing Harshita & Sambhav a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Heartfelt congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal ji and family on this beautiful celebration. May this new journey be blessed with cherished memories and everlasting joy!@KejriwalSunita pic.twitter.com/ax4MPjyk1f — Rajesh Sinha (@RajeshSinhaAAP) April 18, 2025

