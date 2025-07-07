In a disturbing hit-and-run incident, a woman teacher was struck by a car allegedly driven by students while she was commuting to work on her scooter in Sector-23 of Haryana's Sonipat on July 3. The victim, identified as Sangeeta, a teacher at Tikaram Girls School, sustained injuries to her leg and elbow. CCTV video shows the car briefly halting after the collision, with one student attempting to step out before the driver reversed and fled the scene. No assistance was offered to the injured teacher, who was left lying on the road. A formal complaint was lodged by her husband, Arun Malik, at the City Police Station on July 4. Sonipat Hit-and-Run: Woman Clings to Car Bonnet As Youths Drive for 1 Km in Haryana, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Haryana Hit-and-Run Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)