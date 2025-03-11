In a shocking hit-and-run incident in Sonipat, Haryana, a group of youths hit a woman with their car, causing her to land on the bonnet. Instead of stopping, they drove for nearly a kilometer with her clinging to the vehicle. A viral video which surfaced on March 11, shows bystanders attempting to stop the car, but the driver speeds away with the woman still atop. She managed to jump off when the vehicle slowed down, escaping serious injuries. Valentine’s Day Shocker: 2 Ashoka University Students Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Sonipat.

