Hathras: 5 Die After Alleged Illicit Liquor Consumption, One Arrested

Hathras: 5 people died in Nagla Singhi Village allegedly after consuming country made liquor. One arrested. Police say, "One died at hospital today, another was cremated by his relatives last night. 3 bodies sent for postmortem, cause of death not clear. Their viscera preserved." pic.twitter.com/tBxLNiElHQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2021

प्रकरण में परिजनो की तहरीर पर थाना हाथरस गेट पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुये नामज़द आरोपी रामहरी को गिरफ्तार कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति सामान्य है । pic.twitter.com/IkUy512iGG — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) April 28, 2021

