The Bombay High Court recently said that a hospital cannot deny medical treatment to a pregnant minor girl merely because no police complaint was filed in the matter. The court observed while dealing with a case where a 17-year-old pregnant minor stated that she did not wish to initiate any criminal proceedings against her partner (also a minor) since their relations were consensual. In such cases, the division bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla stated that a hospital cannot insist on prior registration of a criminal case as a condition for treating the pregnant girl. HC on Compensation: Bombay High Court Upholds Trial Court Order, Directs Husband To Pay Rs 3 Crore Compensation to His Estranged Wife Under Domestic Violence Act.

HC on Pregnant Minor

