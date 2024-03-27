The Bombay High Court recently upheld a trial court order that directed a man to pay Rs 3 crore as compensation to his estranged wife in a case under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh found force in the trial court's finding that the husband had committed acts of violence against his wife from 1994 to 2017. The court also noted that the husband had subjected his wife to emotional, physical and mental abuse. The court also stated that while there is no straight-jacket formula to determine the amount of compensation to be paid in such cases, it said that the compensation amount can depend on the impact of the violence on the aggrieved person. Body Massager Can’t Be Categorised as Adult Sex Toy and Prohibited for Import, Says Bombay High Court.

HC on Compensation

