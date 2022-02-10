The Karnataka High Court today said the matter will be heard again on Monday, February 14. The three-judge bench of Karnataka High Court comprised of Chief Justice, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin said 'let the educational institution open and sought peace and tranquility in the state'.

The High Court has restrained students from wearing Hijab or any other religious attire to educational institutions. The court said till the matter is finally decided, nobody will be allowed to wear such things and that schools, colleges should reopen.

See Tweet:

BREAKING : Karnataka High Court Chief Justice says the bench will pass an order directing the opening of the colleges but no student should insist on wearing religious dress when the matter is pending. Hearing to continue on Monday at 2.30 PM.#HijabRow https://t.co/BMSKtiYDkC — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)