‘Was Sort of Confused’: Sam Altman Explains Awkward Moment With Dario Amodei at AI Impact Summit (Watch Video)

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An onstage photo-op at the India AI Impact Summit sparked online chatter after Sam Altman and Dario Amodei hesitated to join hands with other leaders. The brief moment occurred as Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed with global tech executives including Sundar Pichai and Alexandr Wang. As others raised linked hands, Altman and Amodei appeared unsure, lifting their fists instead. The clip quickly circulated, fuelling speculation of rivalry between the AI leaders. Speaking later, Altman downplayed the incident, saying he was “sort of confused” and unsure what he was supposed to do when Modi raised his hand. Altman and Amodei previously worked together at OpenAI before Amodei left in 2020 to co-found rival firm Anthropic. Despite strategic differences, Altman suggested the awkward pause was simply a misunderstanding, not tension. Sam Altman and Dario Amodei's 'No Hand Holding' While Posing With PM Modi Goes Viral, Sparks Funny Reactions (Pics and Videos).

Sam Altman Explains Awkward Moment With Dario Amodei at AI Impact Summit

#WATCH | 📸 ‘Was Sort of Confused’: Sam Altman Says He Didn’t Know What to Do During Awkward Photo Moment With Dario Amodei At the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 in Delhi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Moneycontrol he was “sort of confused” during an awkward group photo moment with… pic.twitter.com/jKryTu5b8I — Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) February 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).