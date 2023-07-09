Incessant rainfall over the last few days has led to waterlogging and flash floods in several areas of Himachal Pradesh. The heavy downpour in the state coupled with flash floods and rising water levels in the river has thrown normal life out of gear in the hilly state. Multiple pictures and videos showing the effects of heavy rainfall and flash floods have gone viral on social media. One video shared by a Twitter user showed a car being washed away as the Beas River overflows near Kullu. Another video showed water flowing over a bridge in Mandi district due to an increase in the water level of the Beas River. Several reports in the media claim that the water has been flowing above the danger mark on a bridge in Kullu as the water level of the Beas River rises. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall also led to submerging the Pandoh Bazar in Mandi district. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) saved six people who were stranded in their homes after the water level of the Beas River rapidly surged in Pandoh's lower market. Himachal Pradesh Rains Video: Water Flows Over Bridge As Beas River Water Level Increases in Mandi Due to Incessant Rainfall.

Car Washed Away in Beas River near Kullu

VIDEO | A car was swept away in Beas river near Kullu, Himachal Pradesh earlier today as water level has increased in the river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/K9QE3H0OUu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

Water Overflows Over Bridge

Water started flowing over the bridge due to increase in the water level of Beas river in #Mandi. pic.twitter.com/t5bwYgF12D — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 9, 2023

Pandoh Bazar Submerged Under Vigorous Flow of Beas River

Frightening visuals coming from Himachal Pradesh as Pandoh Bazar submerged under vigorous flow of Beas River pic.twitter.com/O5gbpwXNm4 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 9, 2023

Water Flowing Above the Danger Mark on the Bridge

Beas river in #Kullu, water flowing above the danger mark on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/Yw1j9wHhxi — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 9, 2023

River in Aggression Chamba

Beas River in Spate Amid Continuous Heavy Rainfall in State

#WATCH | Beas River in spate amid continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi and Kullu of Himachal Pradesh Traffic movement is restricted on National Highway 3 from Mandi towards Kullu due to landslides pic.twitter.com/WGHoHfVbiN — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Swollen Water Canal Near Kullu Bus Stand

#WATCH | Swollen water canal near Kullu bus stand following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/aMa2lr3MNJ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

