To accommodate the surge in passengers during the Holi festival and summer vacation, Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has announced special trains at special fares. To manage the increased travel demand, 702 trips of 29 pairs of Holi Special Trains will be operated. Officials stated that these additional services aim to provide relief to travelers and ensure a smoother journey for those heading home for the celebrations. Passengers are advised to check the detailed schedule and book tickets in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. Holi 2025: Konkan Railway Announces Special Trains To Accommodate Increased Passenger Demand During Festival; Check Train Numbers, Routes and Other Details.

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Releases List of Special Trains

Western Railway, Mumbai Division will be running the following Special Trains on Special Fares to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi Festival and the Summer vacation.@WesternRly@Gmwrly pic.twitter.com/Hlt2TWFKUK — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) March 11, 2025

Holi 2025 Special Train on Special Fare

Keeping in mind the needs of passengers to clear the rush of people travelling during #Holi2025, WR has planned 702 trips of 29 pairs of #HoliSpecialTrain. pic.twitter.com/Duzxr3ZSvU — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 10, 2025

