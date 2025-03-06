To manage the extra rush during Holi 2025, Konkan Railway has announced special bi-weekly trains between Udhna Jn. and Mangaluru Jn. Train No. 09057 will depart from Udhna Jn. at 20:00 hrs on Wednesdays and Sundays (March 2 - June 29), reaching Mangaluru Jn. the next day at 19:45 hrs. Train No. 09058 will leave Mangaluru Jn. at 22:10 hrs on Mondays and Thursdays (March 3 - June 30), arriving at Udhna Jn. the next day at 23:05 hrs. The train will halt at major stations, including Valsad, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Jn., and Udupi. The 22-coach composition includes AC, sleeper, and general classes. Passengers can check detailed timings on www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or the NTES app. Holi 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Choti Holi, Holika Dahan and Dhuleti: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebrations Across India.

Konkan Railway Announces Special Trains To Accommodate Increased Passenger Demand During Holi

Running of Additional Special Trains during Holi Festival - 2025. pic.twitter.com/tT8NkDwAhe — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)