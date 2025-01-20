Australia Women will hope for a repeat of their ODI series whitewash against England Women in T20Is as well, when the AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 gets underway from January 20. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground and starts at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcast rights of Women's Ashes 2025 in India are with Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options for AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option can watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. England’s Squad for Women’s Ashes 2025 Announced: Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Freya Kamp, Linsey Smith Named; Heather Knight To Lead.

Australia Women vs England Women 1st T20I Live

Keen for some T20 fireworks at the @SCG on Monday night! See ya there: https://t.co/dERZ2byIQj #Ashes pic.twitter.com/sunOMVMThM — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 18, 2025

