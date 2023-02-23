The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday conducted an operation to catch stray dogs after recent cases of dog bites in the city. The veterinary wing officials of the GHMC were seen catching stray canines from several localities on Thursday evening. The move comes after a pack of stray dogs surrounded a five-year-old boy and mauled him to death in Hyderabad on Sunday. Dog Attack in Hyderabad: Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Amberpet, Disturbing CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Stray Dog Menace in Hyderabad:

Hyderabad | Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation conducts an operation to catch stray dogs after recent cases of dog bites in the city pic.twitter.com/vDioL40B5A — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

