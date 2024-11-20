Hyderabad’s Siddiq Nagar witnessed panic as a four-storey building tilted dangerously, forcing the overnight evacuation of residents. Located near Madhapur in Gachibowli, the building showed severe cracks, raising fears of collapse. Officials suspect the tilting was caused by excavation work for a cellar on an adjacent plot. Teams from HYDRAA, GHMC, revenue, and local police arrived promptly, cordoning off the area to ensure safety. Residents of the affected building and neighboring homes were instructed to vacate immediately. Authorities are assessing the structural damage and considering further action to prevent any potential disaster. Siddharthnagar: Groom’s Family Climb Rooftops and JCBs, Shower INR 20 Lakh During Wedding Procession in UP; Viral Video Surfaces.

Building Tilts in Hyderabad

A four storey building in #Hyderabad #Madhapur tilted on Tuesday night causing panic ongoing residents. The incident occurred at Siddiqnagar area. @Comm_HYDRAA and police teams rushed to the place after being alerted #Hyderabad #Madhapur pic.twitter.com/GySh0JkYvy — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 20, 2024

