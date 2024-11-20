A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has become the talk of the town after a video showing the groom’s family showering cash worth approximately INR 20 lakh went viral. During the wedding procession, family members climbed rooftops and even a JCB machine to throw bundles of INR 100, INR 200, and INR 500 notes into the air, creating a frenzy among onlookers who scrambled to collect the falling cash. The event, reportedly part of Afzal and Arman’s wedding celebrations, showcased the family’s extravagant gesture, with cash being tossed as though it were confetti. The viral video has sparked widespread discussion across the district, with many amazed by the display of wealth. Crowds gathered beneath the falling cash to collect the notes, while the spectacle remained a source of curiosity and chatter throughout the area. Delhi Metro Viral Video: Woman Abuses Fellow Passenger, Pushes Her Out Of Transport During Fight.

Siddharthnagar Viral Video

सिद्धार्थनगर में बारात पर लुटा दिए करीब बीस लाख। छत और जेसीबी पर चढ़कर नोटों की गड्डी उड़ाने का वीडियो वायरल। लड़के के घर वाले सौ, दो सौ रुपए से लेकर पाँच सौ के नोटों को कागज की तरह हवा में उड़ाते हुए नजर आए। देवलहवा गांव के निवासी अफजाल और अरमान की शादी का बताया जा रहा है वायरल… pic.twitter.com/HZctNgHOBN — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)