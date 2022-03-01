Turkish Airlines CEO Ilker Ayci refused to take position as CEO of Tata owned Air India. According to the report, The leading Indian company had named Ex-Turkish Airlines CEO as new MD and CEO of Air India on February 14.

#JustIn | Ilker Ayci declines CEO position offer by @airindiain, sources tell @ShereenBhan.

