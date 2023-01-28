Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that thousands of husbands will be arrested in the next five-six months as Assam tries to bring stringent laws to check child marriages and underage motherhood. The chief minister said “thousands of husbands will be arrested in the next five-six months as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband.” The Chief Minister elaborated on how the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would be used to punish men who marry girls below 14 years of age. Assam: Women Should Give Birth to Child Between 22 and 30 Years of Age, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Comments on Men Having Sexual Relations With Minors:

In the next 5-6 months, thousands of husbands will be arrested as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 yrs of age, even if he is her legally wed husband. Those who marry younger girls below 18 years will also be brought to book: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

