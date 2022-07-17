India has crossed record 200 crore mark in Covid-19 vaccinations within 18 months of launching the inoculation exercise in January last year, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed. The last 100 crore vaccinations were done in nine months, the same time period which took the first 100 crore vaccinations to be done, showing that the pace did not slacken. From the first dose against Covid-19 administered on January 16, 2021, it took about 548 days for India to hit the milestone of 200 crore doses.

Watch Video:

