At the India Mobile Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition, emphasising India's commitment to digital innovation. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, saw the launch of 100 5G labs in select institutions nationwide. With the theme "Global Digital Innovation," IMC 2023 seeks to bolster India's prowess in cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, 6G, and AI, with a focus on tailored application development and global collaborations. 'National Games a Robust Launch Pad for Every Young Athlete', Says PM Narendra Modi During Inauguration of Multi-Sports Event in Goa.

PM Narendra Modi Launches 100 5G Labs

#WATCH | At India Mobile Congress, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 100 5G labs in select institutions across the country pic.twitter.com/TFCKHbkiRO — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)