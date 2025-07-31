Today, July 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the country is likely to receive normal rainfall in August, except in parts of northeast and adjoining areas in the east. Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at IMD, also said that September rainfall is likely to be above normal. West Bengal Weather Forecast: Strong Monsoon Flow To Bring Heavy Rain in State Till August 1, Says IMD.

September Rainfall Likely To Be Above Normal

India likely to get normal rainfall in August, except in parts of northeast and adjoining areas in the east: IMD. September rainfall likely to be above normal: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. pic.twitter.com/5CZsGoqGWp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2025

