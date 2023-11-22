India on Wednesday, November 22, resumed e-visa services to Canadian nationals. Earlier in September, India had suspended its visa service in Canada, citing "operational reasons". The decision was taken after the rising conflict between the countries and the diplomatic expulsions. According to news agency ANI, sources said India has resumed e-visa services to Canadian nationals. The tensions between both countries started after Canada claimed that "agents of the Indian government" were involved in the alleged killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Gives Call to 'Picket' Outbound Air India Flights in Canada on December 1 (Watch Video).

India Resumes E-Visa Services to Canadian Nationals

