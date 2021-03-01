India is sending a consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice and 100,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to Madagascar. External Affairs Ministry said that is in response to the urgent appeal made by the east African country for international solidarity and assistance to deal with a humanitarian crisis triggered by severe drought.

India Sending Humanitarian Assistance to Madagascar:

We're sending a consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice & 1,00,000 tablets of HCQ to Madagascar. The humanitarian assistance is being delivered on-board Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa, which will leave with food & medical assistance on March 3: MEA — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

