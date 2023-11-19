India reached a historic milestone on Sunday, November 19, when its GDP, measured in nominal terms, exceeded the $4 trillion mark for the first time. This achievement demonstrates India's robust economic development and rise to prominence as a significant player in the world economy. This historic rise has been fueled by India's persistent efforts across numerous sectors, together with strategic policies and entrepreneurial zeal, underscoring the country's position as one of the leading economies with the highest pace of growth globally. The fresh achievement has aided the Government of India’s roadmap for making India a $5 trillion economy focused on growth at the macro level. World GDP Growth Forecast: India to Register Highest Economic Growth Among Major Countries in 2023-24, Check Where US, UK and China Stand on the List.

India’s GDP Crosses USD 4 Trillion Mark for First Time

India marches towards its $5 trillion economy dream as country crosses $4 trillion for first time. pic.twitter.com/DVql8F08UF — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)