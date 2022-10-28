A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight (6E-2131) was on Friday grounded at Delhi's IGI airport after a suspected spark was spotted in the aircraft, ANI reported. More updates are awaited.

Check Tweet:

IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/uIDb6MALQE — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)