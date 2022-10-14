India on Friday successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from INS Arihant. The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated, the statement added. India Strongly Condemns North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch Over Japan

