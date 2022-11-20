Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have been blessed with children. The two are now proud parents to twins. According to reports, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have become parents of twins - a baby girl and a baby boy who have been named Aadiya and Krishna. The media statement reads, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022." It further added, "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well." Isha Ambani And Akash Ambani On Fortune's Most Influential '40 Under 40' List.

Official statement from Reliance

Statement from the Ambani, Piramal Families 'Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins on November 19, 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well' pic.twitter.com/umqIjpZf0u — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 20, 2022

